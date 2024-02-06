Storm shelter to be constructed at Perryville schools

This shelter, which will be constructed by Brockmiller Construction, is funded by a $2.2 million FEMA grant with additionally matching. The groundbreaking for this nearly $3 million project will take place at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 31.

Under the FEMA grant requirements, the project must be finished by February 2021. Construction of the two-room shelter is only one part of the PCMS project, a $15 million project that includes construction of a new middle school.