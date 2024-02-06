All sections
NewsJuly 1, 2023

Storm knocks out power to 1,500 Cape customers

A severe thunderstorm that rolled through Cape Girardeau on Saturday afternoon, July 1, resulted in about 1,500 Ameren Missouri customers losing power. Ameren’s website showed outages in two areas in the city. About 840 customers were without power on the extreme southwest corner of the city, west of Interstate 55...

Southeast Missourian
A severe thunderstorm that rolled through Cape Girardeau on Saturday afternoon, July 1, resulted in about 1,500 Ameren Missouri customers losing power.

Ameren’s website showed outages in two areas in the city.

About 840 customers were without power on the extreme southwest corner of the city, west of Interstate 55.

About 700 customers were without power in the city’s northeast quadrant, along Highway 177 and south of Lexington Avenue.

There were no estimates of when power would be restored.

There were other reports of Ameren customers without power in the area, but those outages affected only a few customers.

Perry County, Missouri, authorities reported minor damage in the county. A social media post from the Sheriff's Office said a power line had been downed and some trees had been uprooted.

A power line was reported down in Bollinger County, Missouri.

Local News
