Storm knocks out power to 1,500 Cape customers

About 700 customers were without power in the city’s northeast quadrant, along Highway 177 and south of Lexington Avenue.

There were no estimates of when power would be restored.

There were other reports of Ameren customers without power in the area, but those outages affected only a few customers.

Perry County, Missouri, authorities reported minor damage in the county. A social media post from the Sheriff's Office said a power line had been downed and some trees had been uprooted.

A power line was reported down in Bollinger County, Missouri.