Storm knocks out power for some in region

A storm system that rolled through the region about 7 p.m. Monday, July 17, apparently knocked out power to several hundred Ameren customers.
The hardest-hit area was Chaffee, Missouri, and Delta, with more than 2,000 customers without power at 8 p.m.
The company's website showed the largest concentration of customers without power in Cape Girardeau to be east of Highway 177 and south of Lexington Avenue. About 700 customers were without power at 8 p.m.
Numerous outages, affecting small numbers of customers, were reported in the city.
