Storm drops several inches of snow in Kansas, Missouri

WICHITA, Kan. -- A winter storm sweeping across the country Thursday from the Texas Panhandle to the upper reaches of Maine dumped several inches of snow in parts of Kansas and Missouri, causing numerous traffic accidents and delays on interstates.

The storm began overnight with sleet and freezing rain and fog along a swath from southern Kansas through the middle of Missouri.

By mid-afternoon Thursday, areas of Kansas reported between 3 inches and up to 7 inches around Wichita, with Lawrence reporting the highest total of 8 inches.