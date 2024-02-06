All sections
NewsJuly 19, 2023

Storm damage noted in Chaffee

Chaffee, Missouri, was hit Monday night, July 17, with a severe thunderstorm. According to Lee Horton, Chaffee's city administrator, there was no severe damage to the town reported. Many limbs fell, with a few damaging sheds. Many in the town lost power for an hour or more...

Chaffee, Missouri, city workers start early Tuesday, July 18, cleaning up limbs and debris from the storm that hit Monday night, July 17. According to Lee Horton, Chaffee's city administrator, there was no severe damage to the town reported. Many in the town lost power for an hour or more.
Chaffee, Missouri, city workers start early Tuesday, July 18, cleaning up limbs and debris from the storm that hit Monday night, July 17. According to Lee Horton, Chaffee's city administrator, there was no severe damage to the town reported. Many in the town lost power for an hour or more.Alyssa Lunsford
Local News

