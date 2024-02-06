All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 2, 2019

Storm cleanup continues in Jackson

Richard Bazzell of Jackson unloads debris left from the June 21 storm Monday near the Jackson Recycling Center at 508 Eastview Court in Jackson. He said he had some tree damage from the storm and a large limb that landed on his house.

Richard Bazzell of Jackson unloads debris left from the June 21 storm Monday near the Jackson Recycling Center at 508 Eastview Court in Jackson. He said he had some tree damage from the storm and a large limb that landed on his house. Bazzell said the city collected debris that had been stacked along the curb. "This was a lot of sticks and leaves and stuff all mixed together," he said of Monday's load. "We're just picking up what~s left of it."
Richard Bazzell of Jackson unloads debris left from the June 21 storm Monday near the Jackson Recycling Center at 508 Eastview Court in Jackson. He said he had some tree damage from the storm and a large limb that landed on his house. Bazzell said the city collected debris that had been stacked along the curb. "This was a lot of sticks and leaves and stuff all mixed together," he said of Monday's load. "We're just picking up what~s left of it."Jacob Wiegand
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 22
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy