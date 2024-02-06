Storm causes damage in rural Scott County

An official with the National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, said an NWS crew may investigate the area to determine whether the damage involved tornadic activity but suggested the damage likely came from straightline winds.

At the time of the storm, radar indicated a strong downburst in the area. According to NWS, downburst occurs when water in a large thunderstorm begins to fall and evaporates. As it does, it cools the surrounding air, accelerating the warmer air toward the ground. Such events can create winds of 80 mph over a small area. These intense winds do not expand over a large area and usually last a matter of minutes, as opposed to a more common wall of straightline winds that can span dozens of miles.