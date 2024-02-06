Stolen vehicle report in Cape County leads to arrest

A Glenallen, Missouri, man has been charged in connection with an alleged Aug. 4 vehicle theft in Cape Girardeau.
Thomas W. Womack Jr., 37, is facing Cape Girardeau County felony counts of stealing and burglary for the alleged theft on state Highway 74.
He is being held at Cape Girardeau County Justice Center, according to a post from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. His bond was set at $35,000.
