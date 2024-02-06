All sections
NewsNovember 28, 2024

Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms

Cape Girardeau's urban garden continued with its planned event even after a truck used by the business was stolen. It was later recovered in Potosi.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
South Side Farms workers, from left, Jake Smith, Wyky Jean and Maurice Theriot stand amidst a damaged fence following a break-in at the farm that led to a truck being stolen. They were able to successfully host a farm stand without it and the truck was recovered two days after being reported stolen.
South Side Farms workers, from left, Jake Smith, Wyky Jean and Maurice Theriot stand amidst a damaged fence following a break-in at the farm that led to a truck being stolen. They were able to successfully host a farm stand without it and the truck was recovered two days after being reported stolen.South Side Farms Facebook page

A stolen truck and damaged deer fence couldn’t hamper a farm stand at South Side Farms, the urban garden located at 900 S. West End Blvd., in Cape Girardeau.

Maurice Theriot, executive director at South Side Farms, related how the farm’s Dodge Ram truck, affectionately called "Big Red", was taken.

At some point the night of Saturday, Nov. 16, he surmised, one or more individuals managed to start the vehicle and drive it through the farm’s new deer fence. The truck had been sighted at its usual spot that morning, but by Monday morning when farm manager Jake Smith drove there, it was gone.

“I immediately told him to contact the police so he could file a police report, and the police met me and Jake there about 30 minutes later to take our report,” Theriot said.

Fortunately, although the suspect or suspects remain at large, the truck is back on the farm. It was found Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Potosi. Smith and farm operations manager Wyky Jean drove north to recover it. The only damage was a broken steering column and a dented grill from the fence.

Despite the missing vehicle, Theriot and his associates put on the farm’s eighth farm stand of the growing season, providing passersby and community members in southern Cape Girardeau with fresh produce. Last growing season, they were only able to host one.

Any overages were donated to The Salvation Army Cape Girardeau Corps Community Center to help with holiday meals.

“Our spirits are still high. We’re glad that we got the truck back, and we definitely didn’t let that get us down,” Theriot said.

South Side Farms has already contacted a local fencing contractor to repair and replace the damaged sections. Theriot said people can donate to the farm if they wish to help cover that process.

