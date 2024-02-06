Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms

Fortunately, although the suspect or suspects remain at large, the truck is back on the farm. It was found Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Potosi. Smith and farm operations manager Wyky Jean drove north to recover it. The only damage was a broken steering column and a dented grill from the fence.

Despite the missing vehicle, Theriot and his associates put on the farm’s eighth farm stand of the growing season, providing passersby and community members in southern Cape Girardeau with fresh produce. Last growing season, they were only able to host one.

Any overages were donated to The Salvation Army Cape Girardeau Corps Community Center to help with holiday meals.

“Our spirits are still high. We’re glad that we got the truck back, and we definitely didn’t let that get us down,” Theriot said.

South Side Farms has already contacted a local fencing contractor to repair and replace the damaged sections. Theriot said people can donate to the farm if they wish to help cover that process.