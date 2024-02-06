Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms

A stolen truck and damaged deer fence couldn’t hamper a farm stand at South Side Farms, the urban garden located at 900 S. West End Blvd., in Cape Girardeau.
Maurice Theriot, executive director at South Side Farms, related how the farm’s Dodge Ram truck, affectionately called "Big Red", was taken.
At some point the night of Saturday, Nov. 16, he surmised, one or more individuals managed to start the vehicle and drive it through the farm’s new deer fence. The truck had been sighted at its usual spot that morning, but by Monday morning when farm manager Jake Smith drove there, it was gone.
“I immediately told him to contact the police so he could file a police report, and the police met me and Jake there about 30 minutes later to take our report,” Theriot said.
Fortunately, although the suspect or suspects remain at large, the truck is back on the farm. It was found Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Potosi. Smith and farm operations manager Wyky Jean drove north to recover it. The only damage was a broken steering column and a dented grill from the fence.
Despite the missing vehicle, Theriot and his associates put on the farm’s eighth farm stand of the growing season, providing passersby and community members in southern Cape Girardeau with fresh produce. Last growing season, they were only able to host one.
Any overages were donated to The Salvation Army Cape Girardeau Corps Community Center to help with holiday meals.
“Our spirits are still high. We’re glad that we got the truck back, and we definitely didn’t let that get us down,” Theriot said.
South Side Farms has already contacted a local fencing contractor to repair and replace the damaged sections. Theriot said people can donate to the farm if they wish to help cover that process.
