NewsAugust 12, 2022
Stolen car found in ditch by Cape Girardeau PD
A stolen car was located by the Cape Girardeau Police Department at approximately noon Wednesday in the 1800 block of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau. A report from Cpl. Ryan Droege said the abandoned car was found in a ditch and reported stolen from the 3000 block of Aspen Drive earlier Wednesday...
Beau Nations
story image illustation

A stolen car was located by the Cape Girardeau Police Department at approximately noon Wednesday in the 1800 block of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau.

A report from Cpl. Ryan Droege said the abandoned car was found in a ditch and reported stolen from the 3000 block of Aspen Drive earlier Wednesday.

No suspects were arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621, text CAPEPD at 847411 or at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org

Story Tags
Local News
