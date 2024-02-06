Stoddard voters to choose sheriff, coroner, commissioners

Republican voters in Stoddard County will decide several races when they go to the polls Tuesday.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Among the races to be decided is sheriff. Sheriff Carl Hefner is facing Tim McCoy for the post.

Carl Hefner

At a recent forum, Hefner said he has served as sheriff for more than a decade.

"I have worked for the sheriff's office since 1993. In November 2004, I was elected sheriff of your county and took office January 1, 2005," stated Hefner. "I have always served the county with honesty, integrity, professionalism and always had the best interest of you citizens in the forefront."

Hefner has pointed to drug eradication and sex offenses as top priorities.

McCoy, who worked at the Sheriff's Office for about a decade ans was part of the county's Major Case Squad, has been with the Prosecuting Attorney's Office since 2014.

Tim McCoy

He said he would focus efforts on protecting citizens in the most rural parts of the county.

"But what I will certainly do is give the citizens of Stoddard County real 24-hour protection for rural Stoddard County from Day One," he said. "We will begin working DWI investigations to make our roadways safer from those who may be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol."

He further said he would make staffing changes to provide more patrol deputies.

District 1

Incumbent Steve Jordan, 63, is facing J.W. Mattingly, 38.

Jordan is co-owner of Heavy Duty Trux Ltd. in Bloomfield and has been affiliated with the business for more than two decades.

Steve Jordan

He has identified developing the Interstate 57 corridor as important to the county's economic future.

"I would like to see more traffic as the I-57 corridor gets closer to completion and would welcome ideas on how to help Stoddard County draw traffic and businesses to this area! The I-57 project will attract new businesses," he said. "GOSEMO bringing fiber optics into Stoddard County also makes us a lot more desirable for businesses to look at us seriously. I believe we are headed in the right direction. We are in good shape financially, revenues have held up and our spending is well within our budget."

Jordan said local control is important to governance.

"These are times none of us were expecting. I believe using common sense in our daily lives is the way through these times. I am not for letting the government be it local, state or federal take over our lives by locking down healthy people," he said.

J.W. Mattingly

Mattingly, regional sales director for Aflac Insurance Co. and owner of Mattingly & Associates Insurance Agency, said county government should increase transparency.

"One change I would like to see happen is the mandatory keeping of the minutes for every commissioners meeting. With so many crucial decisions to be made, it only seems logical that there is proper documentation of everything discussed," he noted. "Accountability and transparency are highly important to me. The commissioners are making decisions that directly impact every resident of Stoddard County for years to come, and providing documentation for each of these decisions helps allow every citizen with the knowledge of why these decisions were made."

He added that "needs-based spending" is critical in the rural county.

District 2

Incumbent Carol Jarrell is facing Jeff Riddle and Willard Adams,