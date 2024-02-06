Stoddard prosecutor announces reelection bid

DEXTER, Mo. -- Stoddard County Prosecutor Russ Oliver announced in a news release he is running for re-election. Oliver is seeking his fourth term as prosecuting attorney.

"We are so very proud of the work we have done over the last 12 years. When I took office, Stoddard County Law Enforcement had not won a jury trial in over seven years," Oliver said. "Since then, we have secured guilty verdicts in 98% of all jury trials conducted. That's child molesters, rapists, murderers and drug dealers that are in prison and not on the streets with our families."

Oliver said during investigations conducted by the Stoddard County Major Case Squad, he is at the table next to the squad commander.

"Through the hard work and collaboration of our law enforcement officials and myself, there has not been one unsolved murder since I took office," said Oliver.

Oliver said he also wants to see those addicted to drugs receive help.

"We send drug dealers to prison and work to get drug users freed from addiction," said Oliver. "Through our partnerships with John 3:16 ministries and similar programs, we have been restoring men and women as productive citizens through the transformational power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ."