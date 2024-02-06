Stoddard prosecutor announces reelection bid

DEXTER, Mo. -- Stoddard County Prosecutor Russ Oliver announced in a news release he is running for re-election. Oliver is seeking his fourth term as prosecuting attorney.
"We are so very proud of the work we have done over the last 12 years. When I took office, Stoddard County Law Enforcement had not won a jury trial in over seven years," Oliver said. "Since then, we have secured guilty verdicts in 98% of all jury trials conducted. That's child molesters, rapists, murderers and drug dealers that are in prison and not on the streets with our families."
Oliver said during investigations conducted by the Stoddard County Major Case Squad, he is at the table next to the squad commander.
"Through the hard work and collaboration of our law enforcement officials and myself, there has not been one unsolved murder since I took office," said Oliver.
Oliver said he also wants to see those addicted to drugs receive help.
"We send drug dealers to prison and work to get drug users freed from addiction," said Oliver. "Through our partnerships with John 3:16 ministries and similar programs, we have been restoring men and women as productive citizens through the transformational power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ."
Oliver said he is currently leading a group building a 70-bed faith-based recovery program in Stoddard County.
Oliver said he was appointed by the speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives to an investigative committee that discovered 167,000 concealed carry permit holders' information had been shared with the Obama Administration.
Oliver said the practice of the DOR was immediately halted when he subpoenaed sitting Gov. Jay Nixon to testify at a deposition.
Oliver emphasized the importance of the prosecuting attorney position in Stoddard County.
Oliver stated he was named Arson Prosecutor of the Year in Missouri by the Association of the State Fire Marshals in 2015.
"The prosecutor is the one man who stands between our families and criminals being released back on the streets," Oliver said. "No one can try your cases for you. This is not a game. The safety of the 30,000 citizens of Stoddard County rests squarely on the prosecutor's shoulders."
