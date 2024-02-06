Stoddard County wreck injures two

Two people were hurt in a Monday morning crash in Stoddard County, Missouri.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Heather Moreland, 46, and a 13-year-old girl, both of Van Buren, Missouri, were eastbound on U.S. 60 east of Fisk when the 2016 Dodge Journey they were in left the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned.
Moreland was ejected from the vehicle. The report said she sustained "moderate" injuries, while the teen sustained minor injuries. Neither was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
Both were taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
