The American Red Cross (ARC) has hired Puxico, Missouri, native Jennifer Sokolowski as executive director of its newly expanded Southeast Missouri/Northern Arkansas (SEMO NEAR) chapter.

Sokolowski, who has worked as regional development director for the past two years for the St. Louis Council of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), told the Southeast Missourian she is not intimidated by the larger geographic size of the chapter.

"I've worked 52 counties with the Boy Scouts, so I'm used to working a large territory," she said, noting her current BSA region includes the Sioux, Cherokee, Ozark Trailblazers and Shawnee (Cape Girardeau) districts.

"I'm looking forward to using my experience in nonprofit and my passion for helping people in the executive director role with Red Cross," Sokolowski said.

"I have admired the (organization) for many years and now am so excited that I will be a part of helping to deliver its life-saving mission."

Sokolowski attended St. Louis Community College in Kirkwood, Missouri, and holds an undergraduate degree from Oakland University in Michigan.