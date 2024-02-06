The American Red Cross (ARC) has hired Puxico, Missouri, native Jennifer Sokolowski as executive director of its newly expanded Southeast Missouri/Northern Arkansas (SEMO NEAR) chapter.
Sokolowski, who has worked as regional development director for the past two years for the St. Louis Council of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), told the Southeast Missourian she is not intimidated by the larger geographic size of the chapter.
"I've worked 52 counties with the Boy Scouts, so I'm used to working a large territory," she said, noting her current BSA region includes the Sioux, Cherokee, Ozark Trailblazers and Shawnee (Cape Girardeau) districts.
"I'm looking forward to using my experience in nonprofit and my passion for helping people in the executive director role with Red Cross," Sokolowski said.
"I have admired the (organization) for many years and now am so excited that I will be a part of helping to deliver its life-saving mission."
Sokolowski attended St. Louis Community College in Kirkwood, Missouri, and holds an undergraduate degree from Oakland University in Michigan.
She is a graduate of Puxico High School and continues to make her home in the Stoddard County community.
In her new role, according to a news release, Sokolowski will manage the board of directors and its committees, collaborate with key community partners, elected officials, and blood sponsors, and will serve as the "face" of the Red Cross in the Cape Girardeau region and in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area.
Her other not-for-profit roles over the last 15 years include the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, Girl Scouts Missouri Heartland and Girl Guides of Canada.
The frequent Red Cross blood drives, ARC's service to military families and the not-for-profit's role in disaster response all served to attract Sokolowski to the position, she said.
Sokolowski begins her new job Monday.
The SEMO NEAR chapter will continue to be headquartered in Cape Girardeau.
