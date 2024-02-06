A Stoddard County, Missouri, woman pleaded guilty Monday, Feb. 6, to selling devices that turn AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles into fully automatic machine guns.

Sidney Brianne Scowden, 41, faces four counts: one count of conspiracy to transfer a machine gun and three counts of transfer of a machine gun.

A spokesman with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said there has been a 500% increase nationally in the number of cases involving the sale or manufacturing of illegal machine guns from 2021 to 2022. Missouri has seen a similar increase, he said. Most cases involve what's known as "lightning links" or devices that go by many other names that turn semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic machine guns, capable of rapidly firing bullets for as long as the shooter holds in the trigger. A semiautomatic weapon only shoots as quickly as a person can pull the trigger for each individual shot.

John Ham, the spokesman from the ATF office in Kansas City, Missouri, said this is the first machine gun case in recent memory coming out of Southeast Missouri, but there have been several in the St. Louis and Kansas City metro areas.

According to court documents, Scowden sold the devices to a confidential informant with the bureau.

The ATF confidential informant received a Snapchat message from Scowden on Aug. 3, according to the guilty plea agreement obtained by the Southeast Missourian.

"You know anyone who wants to buy a lightning link for an AR to go fully automatic?" the message to the informant read. From there, the confidential informant engaged in a conversation about the devices, with Scowden acknowledging, "You know I could catch a federal charge over this thing right? ...?"

Scowden agreed to meet with the informant and sell him the devices for $500 apiece.

Scowden, who was convicted on burglary charges in 2020, said she had four of the lightning link devices, but only three had all the necessary pieces to function. The plea agreement states that her source had purchased an "original" lightning link device for $10,000, which was used for a template to make copies of the device to sell.