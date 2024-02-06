Stoddard County voters decide posts, referendums

Stoddard County, Missouri, voters made several decisions in Tuesday's election, including Puxico voters rejecting a bond issue for a new elementary school.

Twelve percent of voters turned out in the county to vote Tuesday.

In Puxico, Proposition S.A.F.E. for the building of a 30,000-square-foot elementary school fell short of passing. There were 252 votes for and 225 votes against, but the measure had to pass by a 4/7 majority and failed to do that.

Advance voters overwhelmingly passed a $1.5 million no-tax increase bond issue Tuesday with 207 "yes" votes and 46 voting against.

Municipal elections

Advance

Ryan Slinkard ran unopposed for Advance mayor and received 102 votes, while Michael Cato ran unopposed for alderman of Ward 1, collecting 65 votes.

In Ward 2, William Woodard defeated Larry Vandeven, with Woodard garnering 30 votes to Vandeven's 10.

An Advance question on the ballot was passed 75 votes to 39.

Puxico

Ricky McLean ran unopposed for Puxico mayor, getting 86 votes, while no candidates filed for Puxico municipal judge.

Jeff Thomas ran unopposed for a two-year term as Puxico Alderman in Ward 1, getting 38 votes while Patti McLean ran unopposed for a one-year term as Puxico alderman in Ward 1, getting 33 votes.

In Ward 2, Harlan Lamb ran unopposed for an alderman position and received 57 votes, while a Puxico question on the ballot was passed 61 votes to 34.

Essex

There were no candidates for Essex mayor and Karen Galloway and Bobby Morgan both ran unopposed for alderman in Ward 1 and Ward 2, respectively. Galloway collected 42 votes, while Morgan had 19 votes.

The Essex road question passed by a vote of 91 to 48, and Donnie Foster ran unopposed for the Essex Special Road District Board, getting 133 votes.

Bell City

Howard Pikey ran unopposed for mayor in Bell City, earning seven votes, while Michelle Bradshaw ran unopposed for alderman in Ward 1, getting three votes. Dorothy Burton ran unopposed for a two-year alderman term in Ward 2, getting three votes.

There were no candidates for a one-year unexpired alderman position in Ward 2.

Dexter

Tim Aslin defeated Brent Stidham for an alderman position in Ward 2. Aslin finished with 185 votes to Stidham's 93.

In Ward 3, Michael Shepard defeated Ronald Ahrens 34-12 for an alderman position, while Terry Battles ran unopposed for alderman in Ward 1, getting 94 votes.

Bloomfield

Bill Aslin ran unopposed for mayor in Bloomfield, getting 61 votes while no candidates filed for Bloomfield city tax collector.

Tim Clary ran unopposed for alderman in Ward 1, getting 24 votes, and Cecil Haley ran unopposed for alderman in Ward 2, getting 33 votes.

Dudley

Lucille Mullins defeated Alona Mullins 24 to 5 to win the Dudley mayor race, while no candidates filed for alderman in Ward 1. In Ward 2, Barbara Robinson ran unopposed for alderman and collected eight votes.

Bernie

Marisa Farmer defeated Wayne Williams for a Ward 2 alderman in Bernie, serving a two-year term. Farmer had 37 votes to Williams' 30.