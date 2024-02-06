Stoddard County voters decide posts, referendums

Stoddard County, Missouri, voters made several decisions in Tuesday's election, including Puxico voters rejecting a bond issue for a new elementary school.
Twelve percent of voters turned out in the county to vote Tuesday.
In Puxico, Proposition S.A.F.E. for the building of a 30,000-square-foot elementary school fell short of passing. There were 252 votes for and 225 votes against, but the measure had to pass by a 4/7 majority and failed to do that.
Advance voters overwhelmingly passed a $1.5 million no-tax increase bond issue Tuesday with 207 "yes" votes and 46 voting against.
Ryan Slinkard ran unopposed for Advance mayor and received 102 votes, while Michael Cato ran unopposed for alderman of Ward 1, collecting 65 votes.
In Ward 2, William Woodard defeated Larry Vandeven, with Woodard garnering 30 votes to Vandeven's 10.
An Advance question on the ballot was passed 75 votes to 39.
Ricky McLean ran unopposed for Puxico mayor, getting 86 votes, while no candidates filed for Puxico municipal judge.
Jeff Thomas ran unopposed for a two-year term as Puxico Alderman in Ward 1, getting 38 votes while Patti McLean ran unopposed for a one-year term as Puxico alderman in Ward 1, getting 33 votes.
In Ward 2, Harlan Lamb ran unopposed for an alderman position and received 57 votes, while a Puxico question on the ballot was passed 61 votes to 34.
There were no candidates for Essex mayor and Karen Galloway and Bobby Morgan both ran unopposed for alderman in Ward 1 and Ward 2, respectively. Galloway collected 42 votes, while Morgan had 19 votes.
The Essex road question passed by a vote of 91 to 48, and Donnie Foster ran unopposed for the Essex Special Road District Board, getting 133 votes.
Howard Pikey ran unopposed for mayor in Bell City, earning seven votes, while Michelle Bradshaw ran unopposed for alderman in Ward 1, getting three votes. Dorothy Burton ran unopposed for a two-year alderman term in Ward 2, getting three votes.
There were no candidates for a one-year unexpired alderman position in Ward 2.
Tim Aslin defeated Brent Stidham for an alderman position in Ward 2. Aslin finished with 185 votes to Stidham's 93.
In Ward 3, Michael Shepard defeated Ronald Ahrens 34-12 for an alderman position, while Terry Battles ran unopposed for alderman in Ward 1, getting 94 votes.
Bill Aslin ran unopposed for mayor in Bloomfield, getting 61 votes while no candidates filed for Bloomfield city tax collector.
Tim Clary ran unopposed for alderman in Ward 1, getting 24 votes, and Cecil Haley ran unopposed for alderman in Ward 2, getting 33 votes.
Lucille Mullins defeated Alona Mullins 24 to 5 to win the Dudley mayor race, while no candidates filed for alderman in Ward 1. In Ward 2, Barbara Robinson ran unopposed for alderman and collected eight votes.
Marisa Farmer defeated Wayne Williams for a Ward 2 alderman in Bernie, serving a two-year term. Farmer had 37 votes to Williams' 30.
Bruce Appleton ran unopposed for alderman in Ward 1, getting 20 votes, while Kristi Bates ran unopposed for alderman in Ward 2, a one-year unexpired term, getting 54 votes.
Scott Spitzer ran unopposed for alderman in Ward 3, getting 30 votes, while a question posed to Bernie voters passed 81 to 32.
Michael Townsend was elected trustee-treasurer of the New Lisbon Township, defeating Belinda DeLay 31-22.
Lloyd Hull was elected to the New Lisbon Township Board, along with Terry Bates, with Hull getting 40 votes and Bates getting 36, while Amy Shewell ran unopposed for clerk, getting 50 votes.
The New Lisbon Township road question passed 41 to 16.
Virgina Gandt ran unopposed for treasurer of Castor Township and received 148 votes, while Dale H. Moreland and R.A. Culbertson ran unopposed for two seats on the board. Moreland finished with 138 votes and Culbertson with 112.
There were no candidates for clerk.
In the Township's road question, 92 voters said "yes" while 75 voted "no."
Doug Lowery and Curtis Clark were elected to the Duck Creek Township Board, winning a four-person race. Lowery finished with 287 votes and Clark with 246, while Pat Hobbs had 177 and Ted Coleman 81.
Pat Hancock ran unopposed for trustee, getting 404 votes, and Pam Ward ran unopposed for clerk, getting 409 votes.
Lana Logan Temples defeated Ed Crow in a tight race for treasurer in Liberty Township. Temples had 556 votes and Crow 498.
Ricky Stearns and Terry Battles were elected to the Liberty Township Board, winning a four-person race. Stearns led the way with 715 votes, followed by Battles with 583. Mark Putnam had 331 votes and Dustin Whitaker had 196.
Joy Hatchel Sills ran unopposed for clerk, getting 873 votes.
Zachary Tanner and Clifford Burner were elected to the Stoddard PWSD No. 6 Board for a three-year term. Tanner had 47 votes and Burner 27, while Chris King had 19 and Kristina Allstun 12.
Jason Shelton ran unopposed for a one-year term on the board, collecting 49 votes.
Jeff Riddle and Debra Kiser were elected to the Stoddard County Health Board, with Riddle collecting 1,188 votes and Kiser with 1,073. Larry Walpole finished with 786.
David Wyman and Chris Porter were elected to the Richland School Board. Wyman had 125 votes and Porter 116, while Landon Wheeler had 65, Kevin Holman 23 and Christy Stoker 22.
Dusty Stroud and John R. Davis ran unopposed for the school board. Stroud had 389 votes and Davis had 337 votes.
Jim J. Below II and Nanie Hawkins both ran unopposed for the Advance School Board. Below had 207 votes, with Hawkins getting 190.
