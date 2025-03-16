Storms sweeping through Stoddard County on Friday night, March 14, damaged a church, destroyed houses and farm buildings and killed cattle, according to Stoddard County Emergency Management director Bo Bishop.
Liberty Hill Church at Aid sustained extensive damage. According to a person at the scene Saturday morning, the church fellowship hall and classrooms were destroyed and there is a hole in the sanctuary roof. Church leaders were still accessing the damage Saturday, March 15. A house across from the church was damaged.
The storm also downed trees and power lines at Puxico, Bishop said.
Reportedly, lightning struck and killed nine cows belonging to a farmer on Highway BB, which runs west from Advance to Aquilla, Bishop reported.
On the eastern side of the county toward the Stoddard and Scott county line, a few homes were damaged, Bishop said.
District One County Commissioner C.D. Stewart said, Larry G. Strobel near Bell City lost a farm shop.
