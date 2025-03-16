All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 15, 2025

Stoddard County storm aftermath: Church damaged, homes destroyed and livestock lost

Severe storms in Stoddard County caused extensive damage, hitting Liberty Hill Church and nearby homes, downing trees and power lines, and killing livestock. Officials are assessing the aftermath.

By Barbara Ann Horton ~ Daily American Republic
story image illustation
story image illustation

Storms sweeping through Stoddard County on Friday night, March 14, damaged a church, destroyed houses and farm buildings and killed cattle, according to Stoddard County Emergency Management director Bo Bishop.

Liberty Hill Church at Aid sustained extensive damage. According to a person at the scene Saturday morning, the church fellowship hall and classrooms were destroyed and there is a hole in the sanctuary roof. Church leaders were still accessing the damage Saturday, March 15. A house across from the church was damaged.

The storm also downed trees and power lines at Puxico, Bishop said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Reportedly, lightning struck and killed nine cows belonging to a farmer on Highway BB, which runs west from Advance to Aquilla, Bishop reported.

On the eastern side of the county toward the Stoddard and Scott county line, a few homes were damaged, Bishop said.

District One County Commissioner C.D. Stewart said, Larry G. Strobel near Bell City lost a farm shop.

Story Tags
Tornado
Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 16
Tornadoes, wildfires and blinding dust sweep across U.S. as ...
NewsMar. 16
Poplar Bluff unites: How local heroes are stepping up after ...
NewsMar. 16
Community rallies support as Wayne County tackles tornado af...
NewsMar. 15
Tornado creates devastation in Poplar Bluff with 138 mph win...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit to Poplar Bluff that resources will be available
NewsMar. 15
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit to Poplar Bluff that resources will be available
Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare
NewsMar. 15
Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
NewsMar. 15
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
PHOTO COLLECTION Poplar Bluff's Harmony Hill: Photos reveal the impact of recent destruction
NewsMar. 15
PHOTO COLLECTION Poplar Bluff's Harmony Hill: Photos reveal the impact of recent destruction
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
NewsMar. 15
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
Library district voters to determine future of tax dollars going to library funding in April election
NewsMar. 15
Library district voters to determine future of tax dollars going to library funding in April election
Gov. Kehoe visits Poplar Bluff to support first responders and evaluate damage
NewsMar. 15
Gov. Kehoe visits Poplar Bluff to support first responders and evaluate damage
Video Coverage: Massive damage at Kindergarten Center in Poplar Bluff
NewsMar. 15
Video Coverage: Massive damage at Kindergarten Center in Poplar Bluff
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy