Storms sweeping through Stoddard County on Friday night, March 14, damaged a church, destroyed houses and farm buildings and killed cattle, according to Stoddard County Emergency Management director Bo Bishop.

Liberty Hill Church at Aid sustained extensive damage. According to a person at the scene Saturday morning, the church fellowship hall and classrooms were destroyed and there is a hole in the sanctuary roof. Church leaders were still accessing the damage Saturday, March 15. A house across from the church was damaged.

The storm also downed trees and power lines at Puxico, Bishop said.