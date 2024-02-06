Stoddard County rolls out new storm prediction technology

Stoddard County Emergency Management Agency has rolled out some new technology to assist in their duty to provide early warning messaging to County residents in the event of severe weather.

SDS Weather's RadarOmega is now active in the county. This system includes a cyclonePORT network with weather stations installed in Dexter, Puxico, Bloomfield, Dudley, Advance and Essex, and a mobile unit based out of Bernie. The camera at the Dudley station is motorized, which will allow EMA Director Andrew Bohnert to rotate the camera remotely from his office and view the skyline to check for any rotation, wall clouds, and/or funnel clouds as severe weather approaches. The Dudley site was chosen for the first motorized camera because it is located in the southwest portion of the county, this is the most likely area that severe weather will move into the county.

The other weather stations have stationary cameras installed, which are facing west. The Dexter site is a dual setup with two cameras, one facing west and one facing east. The exception is Essex, this weather station does not yet have a camera. The goal is replace these cameras with motorized cameras including Essex.

The stations include a camera and a weather vane that provides data to a sensor unit that feeds a hub which will feed the data to RadarOmega. The casings for the weather stations were produced on a 3D printer. Up to 20 cameras will be installed in the county.

Bohnert, or anyone with the app, can bring up any one of these cameras and will instantly be shown not only the a view from the camera at that location, but also real-time weather data. The data will include air temperature, wind speed, barometric pressure, rainfall total, etc.

Stoddard County is the first to put this technology into use. Designer Don Murray said the company has deployed individual units and mobile units but Stoddard County is the first to use the technology on this scale.

"In regard to the old radar system that was being used at dispatch, I wasn't a fan of it, I didn't like the features they offered or the functionality," said Bohnert. "I was reaching out to several radar service vendors in the U.S. to see what they could offer for radar coverage to put in our offices across the County."

SDS contacted him with an offer to make Stoddard County their prototype location.

"I got a reply and they (SDS) said we've got something we want to set you up with," Bohnert said. "And make you guys one of our pilot programs across the county. We will give you our prototypes and see how they are implemented. I started it, but it was these guys (SDS) that really took off with it and really wanted to showcase what they could offer."