Pierce is scheduled to be sentenced May 23 before Judge Robert N. Mayer. Because the jury found Pierce to be a predatory sexual offender, Oliver explained that on five of the counts Pierce is statutorily mandated to receive life sentences. He faces an additional 15 years for the remaining count.

The case was investigated by the Dexter Police Department and involved multiple children over the course of several years, but no further details were provided by the prosecutor's office regarding the crimes for which Pierce was convicted, including a time frame or location.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the crime and to protect the identity of the victims, no further details will be released by the Office of the Prosecutor," Oliver said.

The verdict ensures Pierce will never take another free step and will spend the remainder of his life in prison, Oliver said.