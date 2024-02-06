All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 31, 2022

Stoddard County 'predatory sex offender' expected to get five life sentences

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — A "predatory sex offender" faces five life sentences in prison following a guilty verdict Tuesday handed down by a Stoddard County, Missouri, jury. Jerry Michael Pierce of Dexter, Missouri, was found guilty of four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, one count of first-degree statutory rape and one count of second-degree child molestation, according to a news release from Russ Oliver, Stoddard County prosecuting attorney...

Donna Farley
Jerry Pierce
Jerry Pierce

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — A "predatory sex offender" faces five life sentences in prison following a guilty verdict Tuesday handed down by a Stoddard County, Missouri, jury.

Jerry Michael Pierce of Dexter, Missouri, was found guilty of four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, one count of first-degree statutory rape and one count of second-degree child molestation, according to a news release from Russ Oliver, Stoddard County prosecuting attorney.

The jury found Pierce to be a predatory offender because of a prior offense against a child in 1983, Oliver said. The prior offense was not prosecuted, he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Pierce is scheduled to be sentenced May 23 before Judge Robert N. Mayer. Because the jury found Pierce to be a predatory sexual offender, Oliver explained that on five of the counts Pierce is statutorily mandated to receive life sentences. He faces an additional 15 years for the remaining count.

The case was investigated by the Dexter Police Department and involved multiple children over the course of several years, but no further details were provided by the prosecutor's office regarding the crimes for which Pierce was convicted, including a time frame or location.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the crime and to protect the identity of the victims, no further details will be released by the Office of the Prosecutor," Oliver said.

The verdict ensures Pierce will never take another free step and will spend the remainder of his life in prison, Oliver said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy