NewsJuly 2, 2022

Stoddard County man sentenced to 50 years in prison for burglaries

A Stoddard County, Missouri, man, Shawn Yount, was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday by Judge Joe Z. Satterfield. Yount was convicted May 5 of five counts of burglary and stealing. “Shawn Yount has been a menace to Stoddard County business owners and residents. ...

Dexter Statesman
Shawn Yount
Shawn Yount

A Stoddard County, Missouri, man, Shawn Yount, was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday by Judge Joe Z. Satterfield. Yount was convicted May 5 of five counts of burglary and stealing.

“Shawn Yount has been a menace to Stoddard County business owners and residents. That now ends today. He is a professional criminal and very good at making prosecuting him extremely difficult. This was a complicated and detailed trial that our office put together over several months,” said Stoddard County Prosecutor Russ Oliver. “The case investigation and evidence gathering was done primarily by Capt. Garry Brady with the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, Advance Police Department, Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. I can not commend highly enough the tireless and excellent work our law enforcement officials provided to stop this career criminal”

Oliver said in a news release that evidence was presented over the course of the weeklong trial showing Yount’s planning and commission of the burglaries with multiple accomplices. Oliver said the string of burglaries targeted businesses and homes in the Advance area as well as the Mennonite Community in Stoddard County.

According to the news release, evidence was presented during the sentencing hearing showing Yount’s lack of remorse for his victims displayed in a pre-sentence interview. Oliver said Yount’s criminal history includes 15 prior felony convictions in several different counties for robbery, kidnapping and numerous burglaries.

“This 50-year sentence is a message to would be professional criminals about the Stoddard County Justice System. We will not tolerate professional organized criminal activity,” Oliver said. “If you think you are smart enough to make prosecution difficult, our law enforcement community and the prosecutor’s office have the necessary knowledge, skill, and will work day and night to ensure that you do not escape justice.”

