Stoddard County man sentenced to 50 years in prison

Oliver said in a news release that evidence was presented over the course of the weeklong trial showing Yount's planning and commission of the burglaries with multiple accomplices. Oliver said the string of burglaries targeted businesses and homes in the Advance area as well as the Mennonite Community in Stoddard County.

According to the news release, evidence was presented during the sentencing hearing showing Yount's lack of remorse for his victims displayed in a pre-sentence interview. Oliver said Yount's criminal history includes 15 prior felony convictions in several different counties for robbery, kidnapping and numerous burglaries.

"This 50-year sentence is a message to would be professional criminals about the Stoddard County Justice System. We will not tolerate professional organized criminal activity," Oliver said. "If you think you are smart enough to make prosecution difficult, our law enforcement community and the prosecutor's office have the necessary knowledge, skill, and will work day and night to ensure that you do not escape justice."