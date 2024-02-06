All sections
NewsAugust 12, 2021

Stoddard County man faces felonies charges for alleged sexual assault

Ryan C. Brown of Stoddard County, Missouri, has been charged with several felonies in connection with an alleged sexual assault, Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver announced Wednesday. Brown is facing charges of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sodomy, kidnapping, domestic assault and armed criminal action related to an alleged sexual assault that occurred Saturday, according to a news release from Oliver...

Southeast Missourian
Ryan C. Brown
Ryan C. Brown

Ryan C. Brown of Stoddard County, Missouri, has been charged with several felonies in connection with an alleged sexual assault, Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver announced Wednesday.

Brown is facing charges of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sodomy, kidnapping, domestic assault and armed criminal action related to an alleged sexual assault that occurred Saturday, according to a news release from Oliver.

Because of the “graphic nature of the allegations and to protect the victim’s identity,” no details of the events will be released by the Stoddard County Prosecutor’s Office, the release said.

Initial charges were filed, and a warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest without bond by Judge Joe Z. Satterfield on Monday.

After an extensive search by the Dexter Police Department, the Stoddard, Bollinger and Mississippi County sheriff’s offices, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service, Brown was apprehended Tuesday and remains in-custody, according to the release.

