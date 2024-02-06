Stoddard County man convicted of murder gets a new trial

KENNETT — In what appears to be a result of miscommunication and various unfortunate circumstances, Melvin D. Anderson — who was convicted of murder — will be receiving a new trial.
According to the judgment entered on Wednesday, March 20, Judge Mark Preyer notes that the matter has “traveled a difficult, unexpected, and tragically unique road.”
The reason for the new trial has to do with the fact that, throughout the course of the 2023 trial, amended information was filed two times with disparities in the number of counts against Anderson. As a result of this, and other circumstances noted by Anderson’s defense counsel, the decision has been made for Anderson to receive a new trial.
Anderson was initially convicted almost one year ago and has been housed in the Dunklin County Jail since that time. There are no scheduled hearings or trials for the matter at this time.
