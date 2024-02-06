Stoddard County man arrested for alleged felony

A Bloomfield, Missouri, man was arrested for alleged felony driving while intoxicated Wednesday morning in Stoddard County.
Christopher Phillips, 40, was also arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with persons under 17-years-old in the vehicle, failure stop at a stop sign, not wearing a seat belt and driving while suspended, according to a report from the state Highway Patrol.
Phillips was arrested and taken to Stoddard County jail on a 24-hour hold.
