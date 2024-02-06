Stoddard County incumbents win reelection

Brent Stidham won the coroner’s race against Don Seymore by capturing 3,510 votes to Seymore’s 2,708.

In a race for the District 1 county commission seat, incumbent Steve Jordan earned 2,061 votes to J.W. Mattingly’s 1,029.

Incumbent Carol Jarrell held onto her District 2 commissionership with 1,465 votes to the 1,252 earned by Jeff Riddle and the 455 cast for Willard Adams.