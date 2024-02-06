Stoddard County incumbents win reelection

For the most part, Stoddard County Republican primary voters had clear choices Tuesday.
Incumbent Sheriff Carl Hefner easily won reelection, earning 4,852 votes to challenger Tim McCoy’s 1,650.
Brent Stidham won the coroner’s race against Don Seymore by capturing 3,510 votes to Seymore’s 2,708.
In a race for the District 1 county commission seat, incumbent Steve Jordan earned 2,061 votes to J.W. Mattingly’s 1,029.
Incumbent Carol Jarrell held onto her District 2 commissionership with 1,465 votes to the 1,252 earned by Jeff Riddle and the 455 cast for Willard Adams.
