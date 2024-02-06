Stoddard County election results questioned

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A formal complaint was made to the Stoddard County Sheriff's Department on Monday regarding the administration and certification of the recent municipal election.

After the complaint was made, Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver was notified, and he then filed a motion seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor.

The allegations, according to Oliver's motion, are "of such a nature, if true, would constitute a felony offense" regarding the "conduct of the April 2, 2019, Stoddard County municipal election, and the subsequent certification of said election on April 5, 2019."

Oliver further writes he was told the sheriff's department "intends to send the complaint to the Missouri State Highway Patrol-Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) for completion of the investigation."

Calls to Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner seeking information regarding the allegations made in the complaint and his request for the highway patrol to investigate were not returned by press time.

"As far as we know, the election went off like it was supposed to; it was a good election," said Cecil Weeks, who, as county clerk, certified the election, his first since taking office Jan. 1.

The voting equipment, Weeks said, worked well.

After the polls closed, supervisors, according to Weeks, brought in the thumb drives with all the votes.

"The tabular that counts all the ballots was finished a little after 8 (p.m.)," Weeks said.

A representative from the tabular company, Weeks said, was present "overseeing everything."

Four resolution voters, two from each party, did a hand count of one precinct to make sure the paper ballots matched the tabular, Weeks explained.