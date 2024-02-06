BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — A Stoddard County associate commissioner has been removed from office after being found guilty of nepotism.

According to Stodddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russell Oliver, on Friday, Dec. 30, the final judgment was made that Associate Commissioner Steve Jordan had committed the offense of nepotism in violation of the Missouri constitutional ban on such conduct, and he was permanently removed from the associate commissioner position.

A trial was conducted Dec. 20 at the Stoddard County Courthouse in Bloomfield, where evidence was presented that Jordan had nominated and appointed his son-in-law to an elected public office on the Board of Directors for Water District No. 5 of Stoddard County.