Stoddard Co. Commission names new EMA director

Arch Brokerage was named the insurance broker for the county. The variable cost is $337,857.36, the maximum cost $696,322.44. This is based on 77 employees and one spouse.

Recorder Kay Asbell asked what the copays and deductible would be. Talkington said the copays would be about the same and the billing would be an "80/20" -- meaning the employee would pay 20% with the county paying the remainder. The deductible would go from $1,500 to $2,500.

Talkington said Southeast Hospital would be the primary network hospital but Saint Francis Healthcare System would be an option as well. Talkington said this is a one-year contract.