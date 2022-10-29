All sections
NewsOctober 29, 2022

Stoddard Co. Commission names new EMA director

DEXTER, Mo. -- The Stoddard County Commission named Beau Bishop as Stoddard County EMA director at its weekly meeting Friday. Presiding commissioner Danny Talkington said nine applications were received. Bishop is a member of the Dexter Fire Department and will take office Tuesday, Nov. 1...

Josh Ayers

DEXTER, Mo. -- The Stoddard County Commission named Beau Bishop as Stoddard County EMA director at its weekly meeting Friday.

Presiding commissioner Danny Talkington said nine applications were received. Bishop is a member of the Dexter Fire Department and will take office Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Bishop will start at a salary of $50,400.

Arch Brokerage was named the insurance broker for the county. The variable cost is $337,857.36, the maximum cost $696,322.44. This is based on 77 employees and one spouse.

Recorder Kay Asbell asked what the copays and deductible would be. Talkington said the copays would be about the same and the billing would be an "80/20" -- meaning the employee would pay 20% with the county paying the remainder. The deductible would go from $1,500 to $2,500.

Talkington said Southeast Hospital would be the primary network hospital but Saint Francis Healthcare System would be an option as well. Talkington said this is a one-year contract.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

