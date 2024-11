Stoddard and Butler county officials say the numbers of noncompliant sex offenders in their counties were skewed in a recently released state audit.

The information released by state Auditor Nicole Galloway states 1,259 sex offenders are unaccounted for in Missouri. The audit ranked Stoddard County as having the highest rate, 25.2 percent, with Butler County as the third-worst at 20 percent.

After the report was released, Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner said the auditor�s office was contacted by Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver.

�They offered a partial list,� Oliver said. � ... They refused to give me the full list of everyone they were claiming� were noncompliant offenders, but would give a �sampling of the list, which made no sense to me.�

Stoddard County officials cross-referenced that sampling with the county�s sex offender registry and the Missouri State Highway Patrol�s registry.

On the list of 11 noncompliant sex offenders, two or three were found to be in prison, Hefner said.

�One was registered and compliant in the State of Washington; one was registered and compliant in the State of Arkansas,� Hefner said. �One was registered and compliant in the State of Mississippi.�

Another, Hefner said, was registered and compliant, living in Charleston in Mississippi County.

�One was in our jail on a charge for failure to register as a sex offender,� Hefner said. �Three or four, we have applied for warrants for; there are warrants for them as we speak.�

Of the 11, there was �not a single one on the list that we needed to do something about,� Oliver said.

In Butler County, �our numbers are high because of the federal probation facility at Neelyville,� said Sheriff Mark Dobbs. �When those people are sent back to federal prison or wherever, they stay on our books, which skews the numbers.�

Those offenders, Dobbs said, are �not really Butler County residents, but for record purposes, they are reclassified as Butler County sex offenders, so when they are sent back or released from the center, they are unable to register.

�Therefore, it shows they are noncompliant. In reality, we have 11 (of 225) that are noncompliant that are actual Butler County residents.�

Also skewing the numbers, Dobbs said, is that deceased people remain listed in the registry.

�Three are deceased; we are waiting on death certificates,� Dobbs said. �Until we receive a death certificate, we can�t take them off� the registry.

Oliver said his biggest complaint about the entire audit is the auditor doesn�t even realize what compliance is.

�Sex offender compliance does not happen on the highway patrol list,� Oliver said. �It happens at the sheriff�s office.

�Basically, they went on the (patrol�s) web site� and found a �bunch noncompliant� on that site, Oliver said.