Stoddard and Butler county officials say the numbers of noncompliant sex offenders in their counties were skewed in a recently released state audit.

The information released by state Auditor Nicole Galloway states 1,259 sex offenders are unaccounted for in Missouri. The audit ranked Stoddard County as having the highest rate, 25.2 percent, with Butler County as the third-worst at 20 percent.

After the report was released, Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner said the auditorï¿½s office was contacted by Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver.

ï¿½They offered a partial list,ï¿½ Oliver said. ï¿½ ... They refused to give me the full list of everyone they were claimingï¿½ were noncompliant offenders, but would give a ï¿½sampling of the list, which made no sense to me.ï¿½

Stoddard County officials cross-referenced that sampling with the countyï¿½s sex offender registry and the Missouri State Highway Patrolï¿½s registry.

On the list of 11 noncompliant sex offenders, two or three were found to be in prison, Hefner said.

ï¿½One was registered and compliant in the State of Washington; one was registered and compliant in the State of Arkansas,ï¿½ Hefner said. ï¿½One was registered and compliant in the State of Mississippi.ï¿½

Another, Hefner said, was registered and compliant, living in Charleston in Mississippi County.

ï¿½One was in our jail on a charge for failure to register as a sex offender,ï¿½ Hefner said. ï¿½Three or four, we have applied for warrants for; there are warrants for them as we speak.ï¿½

Of the 11, there was ï¿½not a single one on the list that we needed to do something about,ï¿½ Oliver said.

In Butler County, ï¿½our numbers are high because of the federal probation facility at Neelyville,ï¿½ said Sheriff Mark Dobbs. ï¿½When those people are sent back to federal prison or wherever, they stay on our books, which skews the numbers.ï¿½

Those offenders, Dobbs said, are ï¿½not really Butler County residents, but for record purposes, they are reclassified as Butler County sex offenders, so when they are sent back or released from the center, they are unable to register.

ï¿½Therefore, it shows they are noncompliant. In reality, we have 11 (of 225) that are noncompliant that are actual Butler County residents.ï¿½

Also skewing the numbers, Dobbs said, is that deceased people remain listed in the registry.

ï¿½Three are deceased; we are waiting on death certificates,ï¿½ Dobbs said. ï¿½Until we receive a death certificate, we canï¿½t take them offï¿½ the registry.

Oliver said his biggest complaint about the entire audit is the auditor doesnï¿½t even realize what compliance is.

ï¿½Sex offender compliance does not happen on the highway patrol list,ï¿½ Oliver said. ï¿½It happens at the sheriffï¿½s office.

ï¿½Basically, they went on the (patrolï¿½s) web siteï¿½ and found a ï¿½bunch noncompliantï¿½ on that site, Oliver said.