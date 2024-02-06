Stoddard and Butler county officials say the numbers of noncompliant sex offenders in their counties were skewed in a recently released state audit.
The information released by state Auditor Nicole Galloway states 1,259 sex offenders are unaccounted for in Missouri. The audit ranked Stoddard County as having the highest rate, 25.2 percent, with Butler County as the third-worst at 20 percent.
After the report was released, Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner said the auditorï¿½s office was contacted by Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver.
ï¿½They offered a partial list,ï¿½ Oliver said. ï¿½ ... They refused to give me the full list of everyone they were claimingï¿½ were noncompliant offenders, but would give a ï¿½sampling of the list, which made no sense to me.ï¿½
Stoddard County officials cross-referenced that sampling with the countyï¿½s sex offender registry and the Missouri State Highway Patrolï¿½s registry.
On the list of 11 noncompliant sex offenders, two or three were found to be in prison, Hefner said.
ï¿½One was registered and compliant in the State of Washington; one was registered and compliant in the State of Arkansas,ï¿½ Hefner said. ï¿½One was registered and compliant in the State of Mississippi.ï¿½
Another, Hefner said, was registered and compliant, living in Charleston in Mississippi County.
ï¿½One was in our jail on a charge for failure to register as a sex offender,ï¿½ Hefner said. ï¿½Three or four, we have applied for warrants for; there are warrants for them as we speak.ï¿½
Of the 11, there was ï¿½not a single one on the list that we needed to do something about,ï¿½ Oliver said.
In Butler County, ï¿½our numbers are high because of the federal probation facility at Neelyville,ï¿½ said Sheriff Mark Dobbs. ï¿½When those people are sent back to federal prison or wherever, they stay on our books, which skews the numbers.ï¿½
Those offenders, Dobbs said, are ï¿½not really Butler County residents, but for record purposes, they are reclassified as Butler County sex offenders, so when they are sent back or released from the center, they are unable to register.
ï¿½Therefore, it shows they are noncompliant. In reality, we have 11 (of 225) that are noncompliant that are actual Butler County residents.ï¿½
Also skewing the numbers, Dobbs said, is that deceased people remain listed in the registry.
ï¿½Three are deceased; we are waiting on death certificates,ï¿½ Dobbs said. ï¿½Until we receive a death certificate, we canï¿½t take them offï¿½ the registry.
Oliver said his biggest complaint about the entire audit is the auditor doesnï¿½t even realize what compliance is.
ï¿½Sex offender compliance does not happen on the highway patrol list,ï¿½ Oliver said. ï¿½It happens at the sheriffï¿½s office.
ï¿½Basically, they went on the (patrolï¿½s) web siteï¿½ and found a ï¿½bunch noncompliantï¿½ on that site, Oliver said.
The patrolï¿½s list, Oliver said, includes offenders, who ï¿½just workï¿½ in Stoddard County.
ï¿½They live somewhere else; they got a dragnet of data off the web,ï¿½ Oliver said. ï¿½They got employment data for those who work in Stoddard County.
ï¿½You donï¿½t register where you work. You register where you reside.ï¿½
Hefner said the patrolï¿½s list for Stoddard County contains more than 170 people, including 18 who only work in Stoddard County.
ï¿½Our records show we have 146 in Stoddard County,ï¿½ said Hefner, who indicated the auditorï¿½s numbers are both skewed and ï¿½so inaccurate.ï¿½
ï¿½ ... Mark is right; those numbers are skewed and definitely not in our favor.ï¿½
Hefner said he doesnï¿½t know ï¿½what the state auditor is up toï¿½ and why she is ï¿½so wrapped up in the registry a month before the electionï¿½ other than using it as a political maneuver.
ï¿½Why is the auditorï¿½ getting involved when ï¿½weï¿½re the ones who run down (offenders) and fight crimes,ï¿½ Hefner said. ï¿½Whyï¿½s she sticking her nose in our business, and then saying weï¿½re not doing our job?ï¿½
Oliver said he doesnï¿½t have a problem with the auditor ï¿½sticking her nose in, but, by God, ... use genuine facts and tell the truth.ï¿½
That report, he said, was ï¿½just dishonest. Thatï¿½s a strong word to use for a statewide official, but they talked to meï¿½ and were told people who work in Stoddard County should not be included on the list.
Oliver said when he reported that, ï¿½they didnï¿½t want to talk to me anymore. The reason for their audit and public release is dishonest. At least one prosecutor told them their information was false.ï¿½
ï¿½It upset us, as law enforcement, when these numbers came out,ï¿½ Hefner said. ï¿½It makes us look bad and scares our citizens to death. That is basically what happenedï¿½ with the audit.
According to Hefner, there are issues with the registration system as there is a delay between someone registering at the sheriffï¿½s department and that registration reaching the highway patrol by mail.
Hefner said there is not a system in place to send the information via the internet, so ï¿½sometimes there are delays,ï¿½ making it look like an offender is noncompliant when he or she is compliant.
If anyone wants to know who is registered, not registered, compliant or noncompliant, ï¿½all you have to do is call the jail,ï¿½ Hefner said. ï¿½They have day-to-day records in real time.ï¿½
On Monday, Kevin Merritt, executive director of the Missouri Sheriffsï¿½ Association accused Galloway of a rush to judgment in her report.
He also made the point some offenders cited as unaccounted for are actually in prison or died, moved out of state, or are under investigation for non-compliance.
The auditorï¿½s office said Merrittï¿½s response makes it clear some sheriffs have not regularly updated information for the registry, which is the resource the public uses to track sex offenders.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.