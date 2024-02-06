Stoddard, Bollinger, Union counties add to coronavirus totals

Southern Seven Health Department, which covers seven counties in Illinois, reported four new cases in Union County, bringing the county’s total to 126. Four of the county’s residents have died from the virus. No new cases were reported in Alexander County, Illinois, which has eight positive cases. The outbreaks in those counties are in the areas of Anna and Ullin.

Bollinger County, Missouri, reported a fifth case.

No new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau (54, two deaths), Scott (86, seven deaths) or Perry (47) counties in Missouri.