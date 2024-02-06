Stoddard, Bollinger, Union counties add to coronavirus totals

Nearly a dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Tuesday.
Stoddard County health officials reported six more cases of the disease related to the coronavirus, pushing the county’s total of 64. Of those, 28 patients have recovered. The county is reporting one death attributed to the virus.
Southern Seven Health Department, which covers seven counties in Illinois, reported four new cases in Union County, bringing the county’s total to 126. Four of the county’s residents have died from the virus. No new cases were reported in Alexander County, Illinois, which has eight positive cases. The outbreaks in those counties are in the areas of Anna and Ullin.
Bollinger County, Missouri, reported a fifth case.
No new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau (54, two deaths), Scott (86, seven deaths) or Perry (47) counties in Missouri.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.