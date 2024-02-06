STL officers accused of beating colleague at protest

ST. LOUIS -- Three St. Louis police officers were indicted Thursday for allegedly beating an undercover colleague during a 2017 protest and, along with a fourth officer, conspiring to cover up the crime.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the indictments of officers Dustin Boone, Randy Hays, Christopher Myers and Bailey Colletta. All four are suspended without pay, the city said. The indictment follows an FBI investigation requested last year by St. Louis police.

The September 2017 acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley set off weeks of protests. Stockley, who is white, was found not guilty in the 2011 death of a black suspect, Anthony Lamar Smith.

The indictment alleges Boone, Hays and Myers beat the undercover officer during a protest Sept. 17, 2017, and the three along with Colletta conspired to cover it up.

"These are serious charges and the vigorous enforcement of civil rights is essential to maintaining public trust in law enforcement," U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said in a statement, adding the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department "recognized the importance of this investigation and its leadership has cooperated at every turn."

St. Louis Police Officers Association business manager Jeff Roorda said all four officers are members of the association, but he declined further comment.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said professionalism is expected of all officers, without exception. "The charges brought against these officers today do not reflect the standards we hold ourselves to as public servants," she said in a statement.

Cori Bush, a protest organizer, said the indictment should send a message to police.

"Now officers will start to see they may be accountable for their actions," Bush said. "So it's a start."

Stockley had tried with his partner to corner Smith, 24, in December 2011 after observing what they thought was a drug transaction on a fast food parking lot. Smith drove away, nearly striking the officers. That led to a chase.

Stockley shot Smith at the end of the chase. The officer claimed self-defense, but prosecutors alleged Stockley planted the gun found inside Smith's car.

Stockley left the police force in 2013.