STL County man battles virus for 55 days -- wins

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (AP) -- Chris Ott doesn't remember many of the days he spent tethered to a ventilator at Mercy Hospital South as he fought the grip of COVID-19 while in a medically induced coma.

But for his family, each of the 55 days he spent at Mercy seemed to never end -- until he was finally discharged this week.

"It's been a roller-coaster ride," said Ott's 23-year-old daughter, Jennifer. "Mom and I cried almost every day since we dropped him off."

The 58-year-old Ott, who owns the St. Louis-based Area Wide Inc., began suffering flu-like symptoms in late March. He didn't initially seem to have the symptoms most often associated with COVID-19, like shortness of breath or coughing, so a doctor sent him home to Affton with Tamiflu, his family said. But then his symptoms worsened.

"All of a sudden, he was really sick and so we went (and) bought a pulse oximeter, which shows how much oxygen is in your blood," said Ott's wife, Debby, who works at Mercy as an anesthesiologist. "His was really low. Like, 'Uh oh, this is a problem.' I told him, 'OK, honey, we need to go to the emergency room,' and I could tell he was pretty sick because he didn't fight. Normally he would have fought."

Ott was admitted to the intensive care unit March 25. His illness was one of the earlier cases of COVID-19 in the St. Louis area, and for many days it looked as though it might take his life. He suffered a fever for about a month while he was hooked up to the ventilator, which worried doctors, his wife said. Doctors gave her updates on his condition every day.

Being a medical professional herself has its advantages and drawbacks when you have a loved one in intensive care, Debby Ott told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"I can definitely understand what the doctors are saying, but having enough knowledge to know what they're saying means you know there are complications and risks that are out there," she said. "It was a very dark and scary time."

Not long after they brought Ott to the hospital, his wife and daughter also fell ill. They were presumed positive with COVID-19, but they were never ill enough to go to the hospital. But the symptoms were brutal for several days, they said.