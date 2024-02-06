Cape Girardeau police officers conducted a sting operation that led to the arrest of a man alleged to have taken part in a $45,000 theft from an elderly woman.

Following the sting, the man temporarily eluded officers as he led them on a vehicle chase, with speeds reaching more than 90 mph through town, according to documents, but he was later captured in Ste. Genevieve County and transferred to the Cape Girardeau County jail. A judge ordered cash-only bonds totaling $70,000.

Cains Parmar, who is listed as having a Chicago address, is alleged to have been part of a scam against a 66-year-old woman. In that scam, the victim received an email Feb. 23 thanking her for the purchase of $450 and provided an invoice to call if she did not make the purchase, according to a probable-cause statement signed by a police officer whose name was redacted.

Police say the victim called a call center, where the “handler” instructed the victim to install a program that gave the handler access to the victim’s computer, including her financial accounts.

According to the probable-cause document, the victim was instructed to type $450, so she could get her refund. The handler, however, said she made a mistake and actually refunded herself $45,000. The handler told the victim she would need to refund the money or would be fined $13,000 by the IRS.

Through an elaborate process that included taking cash out, taking photos of it inside a box and swapping of passwords, “two younger Indian males” inside a white SUV pulled up to the victim’s house about 12 hours after the initial email and received the cash from the victim.