Stidham appointed to state 911 panel

Stidham has served the City of Dexter since 1997 as city administrator. He oversees the Police, Fire, Street, Water, Waste Water, Sanitation, and Parks and Recreation departments and advises municipal boards. Previously, he served four years on the Board of Aldermen. He has also served on Regional Homeland Security Oversite Committee, Missouri Municipal League, Transportation Advisory Council, City Managers Association, Blue Ribbon Citizens Committee on Missouri Transportation Needs and Endowment Trust for Three Rivers College.

Stidham received a formal education in forestry and industrial relations from the National Hardwood Lumber Association in Memphis, Tennessee.