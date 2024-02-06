All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 13, 2020

Stidham appointed to state 911 panel

Mark Stidham of Dexter, Missouri, has been appointed to the Missouri 911 Service Board. Gov. Mike Parson's office announced the appointment Friday. Stidham has served the City of Dexter since 1997 as city administrator. He oversees the Police, Fire, Street, Water, Waste Water, Sanitation, and Parks and Recreation departments and advises municipal boards. ...

Mark Stidham
Mark Stidham

Mark Stidham of Dexter, Missouri, has been appointed to the Missouri 911 Service Board.

Gov. Mike Parson's office announced the appointment Friday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Stidham has served the City of Dexter since 1997 as city administrator. He oversees the Police, Fire, Street, Water, Waste Water, Sanitation, and Parks and Recreation departments and advises municipal boards. Previously, he served four years on the Board of Aldermen. He has also served on Regional Homeland Security Oversite Committee, Missouri Municipal League, Transportation Advisory Council, City Managers Association, Blue Ribbon Citizens Committee on Missouri Transportation Needs and Endowment Trust for Three Rivers College.

Stidham received a formal education in forestry and industrial relations from the National Hardwood Lumber Association in Memphis, Tennessee.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meetin...
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of De...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 17
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy