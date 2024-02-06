Bills for 2022 personal property taxes in Cape Girardeau County are up -- in some cases, way up -- thanks to supply chain problems, microchip shortages and high inflation.

The office of County Collector Barbara Gholson sent out more than 35,000 statements earlier this month and people have noticed the change.

"(People) are not happy their taxes went up, and it's understandable," Gholson said Wednesday, Nov. 23.

"The values of their vehicles have appreciated because county assessors get their values from the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA)."

An employee in the office of Cape Girardeau County Assessor Bob Adams told the Southeast Missourian a vehicle identification number (VIN) plugged into NADA's system determines the fair market trade-in value on which the tax is based.

A blue document holder used for paid tax receipts by the Cape Girardeau County Collector. Jeff Long

While Gholson said she has not calculated the average increase for county residents this year, the St. Louis city assessor's office reported the average personal property tax hike in Missouri's second-largest municipality is about 30%.

Methodology

The soaring bills caused the state's tax commission to issue a Friday, Nov. 18, special advisory directed at collectors and assessors in all of Missouri's 114 counties.