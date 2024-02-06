Steve Stroder running for Jackson alderman position

Jackson resident Steve Stroder has announced he intends to run for the city's Board of Aldermen to represent the Ward 4.

"I grew up in Jackson and the first 26 years of my life I spent in Jackson," Stroder said. "I grew to really love the community that was built by the leaders of Jackson all the way back then. I always looked up to those guys and ladies and felt like we had an amazing community."

Stroder is a senior adviser to Trussworks Operations and will be president and owner of a sister company, Trussworks Mid-America, that will be opening in Jackson.

He said bringing industry to the city would be one of his goals if elected.

"I look forward to working with Mayor (Dwain) Hahs and the rest of the (Board of Aldermen) to help attract and promote vital industry to our community, creating jobs for our citizens, and helping to provide additional tax revenue for the city and our schools thereby stabilizing, or even (driving) down taxes for our residents," he said in an email to the Southeast Missourian.

Stroder is also CEO and owner of Strategic Knowledge Consulting and Highland Dells Ranch.