NewsNovember 27, 2023

Steve Stroder running for Jackson alderman position

Jackson resident Steve Stroder has announced he intends to run for the city's Board of Aldermen to represent the Ward 4. "I grew up in Jackson and the first 26 years of my life I spent in Jackson," Stroder said. "I grew to really love the community that was built by the leaders of Jackson all the way back then. I always looked up to those guys and ladies and felt like we had an amazing community."...

Christopher Borro
Christopher Borro
Steve Stroder
Steve Stroder

Jackson resident Steve Stroder has announced he intends to run for the city's Board of Aldermen to represent the Ward 4.

"I grew up in Jackson and the first 26 years of my life I spent in Jackson," Stroder said. "I grew to really love the community that was built by the leaders of Jackson all the way back then. I always looked up to those guys and ladies and felt like we had an amazing community."

Stroder is a senior adviser to Trussworks Operations and will be president and owner of a sister company, Trussworks Mid-America, that will be opening in Jackson.

He said bringing industry to the city would be one of his goals if elected.

"I look forward to working with Mayor (Dwain) Hahs and the rest of the (Board of Aldermen) to help attract and promote vital industry to our community, creating jobs for our citizens, and helping to provide additional tax revenue for the city and our schools thereby stabilizing, or even (driving) down taxes for our residents," he said in an email to the Southeast Missourian.

Stroder is also CEO and owner of Strategic Knowledge Consulting and Highland Dells Ranch.

He has owned and operated businesses for more than 30 years, primarily in the structural building component industry.

Stroder has been an Elks member for 38 years and is part of both the Jackson-R2 Tribal Council, often serving food at Jackson Indians football games, and Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization.

"I believe in this city a great deal. I've lived in many places around the country and I wanted to come here and retire and make my home here because I feel so strongly about the city and people here," he added.

This will be Stroder's first time running for public office. He said he plans on attending numerous community events to meet Jackson residents and speak about his plans for office if requested.

Joe Bob Baker
Joe Bob Baker

Stroder will be running for the seat currently held by Joe Bob Baker, whose term expires in April. In October, Baker announced he does not intend to seek another term in office. He had been on the Board of Aldermen since 1999.

