Steve Schaffner fiddles through Cape in YouTube series

For Steve Schaffner, music is a way of life. When COVID-19 disrupted plans for events and other opportunities to make music for others, Schaffner, like so many other musicians, got creative.

He’s producing a series of videos on YouTube, “Fiddlin’ Around Cape,” which sees him with his trusty fiddle at a significant spot in or near Cape Girardeau, playing a classic tune and talking up the history of the place.

“I just get on my bicycle, put my fiddle in my iPhone stand, phone in my pocket, ride to the place, and make a video,” Schaffner said. He noted most of the sites he’s chosen so far have been places he’s known of since he moved to Cape Girardeau decades ago, and they pair well with standard tunes that sound good on the fiddle.

Schaffner taught orchestra in the Cape Girardeau School District for decades, and is now the director of the Southeast Music Academy at the Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus.

“I’ve always liked history, ever since I was a little kid,” Schaffner said, citing Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone as examples. When studying for his master’s degree at Southeast, Schaffner said, he found several key people in Cape Girardeau who could fill him in on the history of the place, and how it ties in with music — specifically the fiddle.

“The fiddle is our state instrument in Missouri, and a lot of other states, but I think it’s strongly identified with Missouri,” Schaffner said. “A lot of great fiddlers have come out of our area.”