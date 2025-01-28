All sections
NewsJanuary 28, 2025

Sterling Bank names new Cape Girardeau market president

John Brey steps in as Sterling Bank's new Cape Girardeau market president, succeeding Jim Childress. Brey brings 25 years of banking experience to the role to oversee branch operations and community engagement.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
John Brey
John Brey

John Brey has been named the new Cape Girardeau market president of Sterling Bank. In this role, Brey will oversee all branch operations, including lending and business development.

Brey is a member of Habitat for Humanity, Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club and Junior Achievement Programs.

“I am very excited to join Sterling Bank and welcome the opportunity to service the banking needs of Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area. Sterling provides an exceptional culture for its staff and customers,” Brey said in a Friday, Jan. 24, news release.

Outgoing president Jim Childress, who had led the Cape Girardeau branch since it opened in 2003, is relocating to his hometown of Poplar Bluff. Childress will service customers at both the Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau branches during the transition.

“John Brey has a 25-year banking career with a strong community banking background. We are pleased to welcome him to Sterling Bank and believe he will be a great leader for our company,” Sterling Bank chief executive officer Scott Spencer said in the news release.

Sterling Bank, a subsidiary of Sterling Bancshares Inc., is headquartered in Poplar Bluff and operates 15 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas. A 16th branch is scheduled to open in February 2025 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

As of Dec. 31, Sterling Bank has assets of more than $1.41 billion.

