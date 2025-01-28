Sterling Bank names new Cape Girardeau market president

John Brey has been named the new Cape Girardeau market president of Sterling Bank. In this role, Brey will oversee all branch operations, including lending and business development.

Brey is a member of Habitat for Humanity, Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club and Junior Achievement Programs.

“I am very excited to join Sterling Bank and welcome the opportunity to service the banking needs of Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area. Sterling provides an exceptional culture for its staff and customers,” Brey said in a Friday, Jan. 24, news release.