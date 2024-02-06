All sections
NewsDecember 28, 2018

Stephens College to accept transgender women in Fall 2019

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A private Missouri women's college is changing its admissions policy to accept transgender women and nonbinary students assigned female at birth.

The Columbia Missourian reported Wednesday the new policy at Stephens College in Columbia takes effect in Fall 2019.

The policy requires prospective students to provide legal documentation they live and identify as women.

The college also no longer will admit applicants who were born female and now identify as male or are transitioning to male. The same applies to students who are nonbinary but transitioning to male.

Students who begin transitioning after they're enrolled will be allowed to finish their current semester.

The policy doesn't apply to students admitted before Fall 2019.

A statement from the college says it's evolving as the world's understanding of womanhood changes.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

