Stephen Daume joins Cape Girardeau County Commission race

Livestock specialist Stephen Daume is running for the 1st District Cape Girardeau County commission position, joining several other Republicans competing for the party’s spot after the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election.

Daume owns a 600-acre soybean farm and has spent the last 20 years working with MFA Inc., a Missouri-based cooperative supply company.

He said it is important for someone in a commissioner’s role to have an understanding of global issues, industry impacts and how they could impact the county’s quality of life.

“I would say those of us in the ag industry probably have a different perspective than a lot of people on global supply chains and what they can do to profitability and those kinds of things,” Daume said.