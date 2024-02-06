Stephen Daume joins Cape Girardeau County Commission race

Livestock specialist Stephen Daume is running for the 1st District Cape Girardeau County commission position, joining several other Republicans competing for the party’s spot after the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election.
Daume owns a 600-acre soybean farm and has spent the last 20 years working with MFA Inc., a Missouri-based cooperative supply company.
He said it is important for someone in a commissioner’s role to have an understanding of global issues, industry impacts and how they could impact the county’s quality of life.
“I would say those of us in the ag industry probably have a different perspective than a lot of people on global supply chains and what they can do to profitability and those kinds of things,” Daume said.
If elected, Daume said he would want to be accessible to the public and to demonstrate servant leadership, focusing on the needs of the community before the self.
“I think one of the responsibilities of a commissioner is to oversee and administrate county resources in a manner that’s consistent with securing every citizen’s opportunity to pursue their God-given right to life, liberty and happiness,” he said. “I don’t think it matters where we are in government, it’s really important to keep that in focus.”
Daume said he would use the practical knowledge gleaned from his agricultural career and his time at the University of Missouri-Columbia to look for ways to use technology to improve economic stability in the county.
In addition to his agricultural roles, Daume is an active member of Cape County Cowboy Church and is an outdoors enthusiast.
He previously ran for county commissioner in 2008 and 2010.
