Stepfather choked girl, 6, during homework argument, police say

A stepfather choked a 6-year-old girl after an argument over her spelling homework, police said.

When the girl was having trouble with the word “color,” her stepfather responded to her attempts to sound out the word by picking her up by her throat and raising her off the ground, police said.

Perryville police arrested Kevin Gilbert Rollet, 27, of Perryville, Missouri, on Thursday.

The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Rollet with second-degree domestic assault and child abuse.

His bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety, with the condition Rollet abstain from contact with the victim or the victim’s mother.

Officers met the victim’s mother about 4 p.m. Thursday in front of an apartment complex on Wichern Road. The victim’s mother said she struck Rollet in an attempt to get him to release the girl, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by police officer Jordan Bain.

Officers took Rollet into custody at the scene and took the victim to a hospital, Bain wrote.

The mother said she heard Rollet and the girl arguing over homework in the kitchen while she was in the bedroom, according to the statement.

The mother demanded Rollet stop yelling at her daughter, and Rollet kicked the victim’s chair out from under her, Bain wrote.

The girl began screaming, and Rollet put his hand over her mouth, according to the statement.

He picked up the child by the neck with one hand as the mother told him to stop. He grabbed the girl’s throat with both hands and squeezed, according to the statement.