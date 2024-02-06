Step Into the Light Tour to make upcoming stop at Show Me Center

Awakening Events is bringing the multi-artist tour 'Step Into the Light' to Cape Girardeau next weekend.
The tour -- headlined by Christian music veterans Newsboys and special guests Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee -- will stop at the Show Me Center on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
General admissions ticket prices range from $15 to $39.50 plus fees; VIP tickets cost $89.75 plus fees, and include the "best reserved seats," a pre-show meet and greet and exclusive photo with the Newsboys.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 6 p.m. for general admissions.
For more information or to order tickets for the Nov. 12 show, visit showmecenter.biz/events/newsboys/.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.