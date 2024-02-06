All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 6, 2021
Step Into the Light Tour to make upcoming stop at Show Me Center
Awakening Events is bringing the multi-artist tour 'Step Into the Light' to Cape Girardeau next weekend. The tour -- headlined by Christian music veterans Newsboys and special guests Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee -- will stop at the Show Me Center on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m...
Brooke Holford
Lead vocalist Michael Tait and drummer Duncan Phillips perform with Newsboys at the Big Church Night Out event Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at the Show Me Center.
Lead vocalist Michael Tait and drummer Duncan Phillips perform with Newsboys at the Big Church Night Out event Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at the Show Me Center.Southeast Missourian file

Awakening Events is bringing the multi-artist tour 'Step Into the Light' to Cape Girardeau next weekend.

The tour -- headlined by Christian music veterans Newsboys and special guests Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee -- will stop at the Show Me Center on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

General admissions ticket prices range from $15 to $39.50 plus fees; VIP tickets cost $89.75 plus fees, and include the "best reserved seats," a pre-show meet and greet and exclusive photo with the Newsboys.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 6 p.m. for general admissions.

For more information or to order tickets for the Nov. 12 show, visit showmecenter.biz/events/newsboys/.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Local NewsOct. 7
Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, le...
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at h...
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy