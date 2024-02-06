Southeast Missouri State University welcomed more than 200 Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts for STEM University on Saturday.

STEM University is an all-day event allowing member of Boy Scouts of America (BSA) of the Greater Saint Louis Area Council to earn awards and badges in science-, technology-, engineering- or math-related fields.

This year, 17 merit-badge sessions ranging from plumbing to geocaching were offered, as well as five Nova-award sessions. The sessions were held in various buildings around campus, with each session featuring activities related to the merit badges.

Kevin McMeel, instructor in engineering and technology at Southeast, was a main organizer of the event.

McMeel said he hoped to show the Scouts “STEM is fun” by utilizing hands-on experiments, which he said allows instructors to “sneak the learning aspect in.”

“Sometimes, when you’re going through merit badges, you’re just going through the process and you’re not really getting a chance to do things,” McMeel said. “Here, we try to give them that chance to do things — not just sit there — so that’s the fun part.”

Some of the hands-on activities included welding a piece of metal, soldering a pipe and digging for fake dinosaur fossils.