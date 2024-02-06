Steele Crest Winery to host Brews & Blues

Steele Crest Winery and Brewery in Jackson has operated in Southeast Missouri for nearly six years offering wine, but June 16 it will begin to also offer craft beer ï¿½ with a Blues & Brews Fest to commemorate.

Terry Steele said he and his wife, Sheila, decided to celebrate the addition of their new brewery by hosting Blues & Brews, featuring The Ivas John Band, The Beatdaddys, The Dust Covers, Rockinï¿½ Johnny and Three of a Perfect Pair in an effort to ï¿½get this thing going,ï¿½ as suggested by Ivas John, who performs monthly at the venue.

ï¿½It all just came together,ï¿½ Terry Steele said. ï¿½Ivas approached me and said, ï¿½Hey Terry, what would you think of a blues festival out there?ï¿½ï¿½

Beer casks chill fermenting beer Friday at Steele Crest Winery and Brewery in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

Steele said theyï¿½re still working on the construction of the roughly 10,000-square-foot venue with the help of Teen Challenge and are trying to finish it soon.

ï¿½Since heï¿½s talked me into it, Iï¿½ve really had to kick this thing in gear to make sure that we had some type of grand opening,ï¿½ Steele said.

He said the styles of the venues were mimicked off a beer hall in Munich, Germany, the location of one of the oldest breweries.

Thereï¿½s nothing else around here like it, he said.

A hand-crafted original "beer" sign hangs on the wall of Steele Crest Winery and Brewery on Friday in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

The venue lighting dates back to the 1880s, Steele said, in addition to ï¿½as much stained glass as most churches have.ï¿½ He said even the venueï¿½s pizza oven has stained glass on the sides and all the brick from the structure came from a brothel in Cairo, Illinois.

Planning for the event ï¿½all just kind of fell togetherï¿½ within the last three to four months, Steele said.

ï¿½The brewery was already there, I was already building this building; I did not have an opening date,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½Ivas has been very instructive in, ï¿½Hey, letï¿½s get this thing going; letï¿½s get some music out here.ï¿½ï¿½