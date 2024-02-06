Ste. Genevieve's Cave Vineyard offering wine tasting event

Cave Vineyard & Distillery in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, is hosting Romance the Grapes on Saturday, Feb. 11 — just before Valentine's Day.
Guests will be able to learn about Missouri grapes and winemaking, and will get to taste wine. This will include sampling cheeses and chocolate to see how to pair food that compliments wine.
Guests must be at least 21 to participate. Only 20 guests will be allowed per session, and each session lasts 60 to 90 minutes.
Tickets are available in advance only by purchasing online, which includes a take-home souvenir. Tickets are $35 per guest and are non refundable. If the tasting must be canceled because of weather, ticket holders will be able to attend another Vine to Wine Tasting.
Guests are recommended to wear comfortable closed-toe shoes and to bring a sweater or light jacket as the winery floor can be cool.
For more information, contact Laura Oliver at loliver@cavevineyard.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.