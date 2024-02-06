Ste. Genevieve's Cave Vineyard offering wine tasting event

Cave Vineyard & Distillery in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, is hosting Romance the Grapes on Saturday, Feb. 11 — just before Valentine's Day.

Guests will be able to learn about Missouri grapes and winemaking, and will get to taste wine. This will include sampling cheeses and chocolate to see how to pair food that compliments wine.

Guests must be at least 21 to participate. Only 20 guests will be allowed per session, and each session lasts 60 to 90 minutes.