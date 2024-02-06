Status of area cooling centers uncertain as temperatures rise

As the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures to rise to 92 degrees Saturday, the reopening status of many area cooling centers is uncertain due to COVID-19.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center director Jane Wernsam said exposure to extreme heat especially affects the most vulnerable population — infants, young children, those older than 65 and those with underlying health concerns — which is the same demographics affected most by COVID-19.

The health department compiled a list Monday of possible area cooling centers, Wernsam said — Cape Girardeau Public Library, Cape Girardeau Senior Center, Jackson Oaks Senior Center, Riverside Regional Library in Jackson and the Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau. The status of these locations, however, may be limited or uncertain due to social distancing guidelines.

The Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau usually invites people to visit its building’s lobby to seek shelter from the summer heat, Lt. Matt DeGonia said. In previous years, he said the organization has seen 15 to 20 people crowd in the area during the summer months. While the lobby area is usually open year-round, water and snacks are also provided during heat waves.

But the lobby reopening is uncertain because of COVID-19, he said.

“If it wasn’t for the pandemic, I’d say the cooling center would be open right now,” DeGonia said. “We are exploring and looking at opening our lobby in the next couple weeks here, looking at if there’s a second wave of COVID or anything like that.”

DeGonia said the cooling center location may also be moved to the building’s chapel or gym to accommodate social-distancing guidelines. While the lobby is closed to the public, he said the building is open for those in need of food and resources, and showers are now available.

Jackson Oaks Senior Center director Janet Hitt said it’s uncertain when the building will reopen as a cooling center. Reopening would mean constant sanitizing and monitoring of distancing; since the COVID-19 outbreak, Hitt said the center has lost most of its volunteers and do not have the capacity to reopen right now.