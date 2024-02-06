History was made beneath a cloudy sky as the United States Colored Troops Memorial statue — one of only three in existence — was formally unveiled by descendants of the Ivers family and dedicated by officials Saturday at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The ceremony took place 156 years after the first enslaved African-Americans in Cape Girardeau enlisted in the U.S. Colored Troops in 1865.

More than 240 men of color from the region defied their enslaved status, volunteered and served in United States Colored Troop Regiments, from 1863 to 1867, according to one of three plaques at the foot of the monument.

Before a crowd of nearly 250, local historian Denise Lincoln said, “You think about it, you dream about it, but when it’s here, it’s a blessing.”

She said, “the whole neighborhood, the whole city, the whole region is called to remember that where we are standing, something else happened.”

De'Goddess Lane, 8, plays with Chloe Newbern, 4, right, in the fountain during a ceremony unveiling a statue of a black, Civil War-era Union soldier Saturday at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

Lincoln said the statue was erected on a site of painful memories of a slave auction block, but it represents defeat over that enslavement and the beginning of freedom’s possibilities won by the sacrifice of so many.

“And 156 years later, we still don’t have it quite right when it comes to equality and justice for all,” she said.

Old Town Cape executive director Marla Mills said the statue’s presence furthers the organization’s mission by recognizing the contributions made by the African-American community “and helps us more fully realize our complete history.”

Steven Hoffman, professor of history in the Department of History and Anthropology at Southeast Missouri State University and board member of Old Town Cape said, “I think we can all agree that it is good and right that we are here today. And I think we can all agree that it is a day that has long been overdue.”

In 2017, Courthouse Park was renamed Ivers Square for James and Harriet Ivers. The Ivers were slaves owned by a former mayor, John Ivers Jr. In 1863, James Ivers enlisted in the Union Army at Common Pleas Courthouse, and died later that year. Harriet Ivers used her war widow’s pension to buy property in Cape Girardeau.

Rodney Terry is seen dressed as his great-great-grandfather, Rufus Vann, who served in the 1st Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry in the Civil War, during a ceremony unveiling a memorial statue Saturday at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

Ivers family descendant Helen Campbell of Virginia had a front-row seat Saturday with her son, Alex, and daughter, Alexa.