State's supreme court upholds local judge's ruling in sodomy case

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday a local judge made the right ruling on a constitutional amendment, and a Cape Girardeau man’s trial can proceed.

A trial for Kendrick Lamarr Tipler, 34, of Cape Girardeau on a charge of statutory sodomy was canceled in May while the state’s highest court considered whether an amendment to the Missouri Constitution would apply to his case.

The amendment to article I, section 18(c) states prosecutions for crimes of a sexual nature involving a victim younger than 18 years old, relevant evidence of prior criminal acts, whether charged or uncharged, is admissible for of corroborating the victim’s testimony or demonstrating defendant’s propensity to commit the crime with which he or she is charged.

Tipler pleaded guilty April 19, 2006, to endangering the welfare of a child by having sexual contact.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Tipler with first-degree statutory sodomy Nov. 14, 2014, after he was accused of molesting a 9-year-old relative between September and December 2013.

Judge Michael Gardner denied a motion by Tipler’s public defender, Leslie Hazel, to suppress evidence of Tipler’s previous conviction in April.

The amendment to the Missouri Constitution took effect Dec. 4, 2014. Hazel argued the amendment should not apply retroactively to the time of the offense, she wrote in a legal argument.