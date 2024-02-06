States scramble to comply with REAL-ID law

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Several states have struggled for years to comply with the REAL ID Act, a 2005 federal law that requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and to be issued to people who can prove they are in the United States legally.

With a January deadline looming, lawmakers across the country have been scrambling for legislative fixes so residents can board flights and travel without confusion.

Washington state was the latest to try to bring its system in line with those requirements, as Gov. Jay Inslee signed a measure Tuesday creating a two-tiered licensing system.

Here's a look at the federal law and the potential effects:

REAL ID Act

The law was passed by Congress after the 2001 terrorist attacks to strengthen rules for government-sanctioned identification. It sets minimum standards for government-issued identification such as driver's licenses that are required to enter certain areas in federal buildings or board commercial airplanes. Those standards include requiring applicants to provide proof of identity and legal U.S. residency, and states to use counterfeit-resistant security features in the IDs.

Status of states' compliance

Just 25 states and the District of Columbia are in compliance with the federal law, though most of the remaining states and territories have been granted extensions of various dates, according to the Department of Homeland Security's website. Maine, Minnesota, Missouri and Montana are the only states listed as not compliant with the law and without an extension from the federal government. Maine's governor last month signed a REAL-ID compliance bill passed by the Legislature, however, and the Minnesota Legislature passed a bill Wednesday that was signed by Gov. Mark Dayton on Thursday.