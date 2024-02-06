All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 5, 2017

States push to keep highway inner lanes clear for passing

ST. LOUIS -- From stricter laws to public service campaigns and pleading electronic road signs, states have a message for the drivers clogging the inside lanes of the nation's highways: Get the heck out of the way! Few things infuriate drivers more than a car or truck in a highway's left lane that isn't keeping up with the flow of traffic...

By JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press
A driver stays in the passing lane as traffic accumulates behind along Interstate 70 on Wednesday in Montgomery County, Missouri.
A driver stays in the passing lane as traffic accumulates behind along Interstate 70 on Wednesday in Montgomery County, Missouri.Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- From stricter laws to public service campaigns and pleading electronic road signs, states have a message for the drivers clogging the inside lanes of the nation's highways: Get the heck out of the way!

Few things infuriate drivers more than a car or truck in a highway's left lane that isn't keeping up with the flow of traffic.

Most states already have laws stipulating the left lane is for passing or turning left, not for cruising. Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Nevada and Oklahoma are among states with new laws increasing fines and ratcheting up enforcement.

Others are taking a more subtle approach. Missouri nudges drivers with funny signs. Michigan troopers use traffic stops for a teaching moment.

Some experts believe driving too slow in the passing lane is at least as dangerous as driving too fast because people trapped from behind get frustrated and make dangerous maneuvers, creating anger and accidents.

A driver stays in the passing lane as traffic accumulates behind along Interstate 70 on Wednesday in Montgomery County, Missouri.
A driver stays in the passing lane as traffic accumulates behind along Interstate 70 on Wednesday in Montgomery County, Missouri.Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press

As far as Derek Stagner is concerned, any crackdown is long overdue. Stagner, 46, commutes 10 miles every day to his job at the downtown St. Louis creative firm Elasticity, and frequently gets caught behind slow-moving drivers in the left lane.

"Why has no one ever told them this is not what you should do?" Stagner asked. "I think it creates road rage. People get upset and then it becomes combative."

State legislatures increasingly agree.

Oklahoma's law, which took effect Wednesday and requires drivers to stay to the right unless passing or preparing to turn left, carries fines of more than $200 for left-lane dawdlers.

"I believe it has caused some road-rage incidents," said trooper Dwight Durant, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. "It's caused some collisions with property damage, personal injury and even death. We're hopeful this new law will cut down on that."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Similar laws that took effect July 1 in Virginia and Nevada carry fines of up to $250 for left-lane hogs, and several other states are considering similar measures.

Other states are trying a gentler approach.

The Missouri Department of Transportation typically uses its 280 electronic highway message boards to warn motorists of wrecks up ahead or slippery conditions. But the messages also include public-service notices about buckling up, putting down the cellphone and driving in the proper lane.

"Camp in the Ozarks, not the left lane," one recent message read.

In addition to its new law, Oklahoma has erected 234 signs warning drivers not to "impede the left lane."

In March, the Michigan State Police launched the "Southpaw Initiative," in which violators were pulled over and educated by the trooper on the left-lane law and how driving slowly in it disrupts traffic flow. Most of those stopped were let off with a warning.

Not everyone likes the laws. Maryland legislators narrowly defeated a slowpoke measure earlier this year, and Charles E. Sydnor III, a Democrat who represents Baltimore County, is happy they did.

Sydnor said he was driving in the left lane recently in neighboring Virginia when an officer pulled him over. He told the officer he was preparing for a left turn. He did not get a ticket but said he was angered by the officer's condescending tone.

"Once you incentivize law enforcement to go after people in the left lane, it could be a pretext to pulling people over for no reason," Sydnor said.

Still, Linda Wilson Horn of the Missouri Department of Transportation said driving slow in the left lane is among the most common complaints her office gets from drivers.

"There are times when the roads are very congested, and people do get frustrated," she said.

Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas: http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy